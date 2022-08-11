Master Watershed Stewards to host annual Native Tree & Shrub Fundraiser 

Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward Program of Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties is hosting its third annual Native Tree and Shrub Sale.
Justin Mansberger, extension educator, said the sale features “a limited supply of 28 different native trees and shrubs that provide food, shelter and nesting habitat for wildlife, as well as privacy, shade, foliage and landscape beautification.”
“There is something truly magical that happens when you start adding native species to the landscape. It’s one of the top ways to invite more birds, butterflies and native bee species to your yard,” said Leah Zerbe, a nature columnist and Master Watershed Steward. “If you plant it, they will come!
“Planting trees is also a great way to reduce flooding, stabilize soil and filter pollutants. All trees and shrubs are native to Pennsylvania and sourced from a preeminent native plant nursery.
Proceeds from this fundraiser support the Berks/Schuylkill County Master Watershed Steward Program and its efforts to share education and inspire improvements within our local watersheds. And remember, fall is one of the best times to plant new trees.”
This is a pre-order only sale. No plants will be sold at the pickup locations.
Orders are being accepted now through Aug. 31. Pickup day is Friday, Oct. 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Penn State Extension’s Westmoreland County office, 214 Donohoe Road, east of Greensburg.
Order link: http://tinyurl.com/MWS-2022TreeSale
Learn more about the tree sale by visiting https://extension.psu.edu/mws-tree-sale.
A complete list of trees and shrubs with planting requirements is available on the “Tree/Shrub Catalog” tab at http://tinyurl.com/MWS-2022TreeSale.
To place an order by phone, call 1-877-345-0691, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free Webinar
The Master Watershed Stewards are also offering a free webinar to outline native tree and shrub species suitable for a wide range of conditions. “There’s something for every spot in your yard,” Zerbe said. “It’s all about the right plant at the right place.”
Register for the Q&A webinar here: https://extension.psu.edu/master-watershed-steward-q-a-for-native-tree-and-shrub-sale
Master Watershed Steward Program educates and empowers volunteers to protect environmental resources. After receiving 40-plus hours of training, Master Watershed Stewards give back to the community by offering educational opportunities, collecting citizen science data, organizing clean-ups, working on wildlife habitat and stream restoration projects and more.
For questions about the program or to learn how you can become a Master Watershed Steward volunteer in Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties, contact county coordinator Mansberger at jxm5608@psu.edu.
The Pennsylvania State University encourages qualified persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, contact 724-858-4213 in advance of your participation or visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.