The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners invite the public to join them for two events in August focused on best practices for growing tomatoes.
The Aug. 24 program will be held virtually, and the Aug. 26 event will be held in-person at the Demonstration Gardens located at the Ligonier Country Market. Registration for both will be first come, first serve, and the cost for each event is $10 per participant.
• “Epic Tomatoes From Your Garden: History, Stories and Tips for Success” will be held virtually 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, featuring insights from renowned horticulturalist Craig LeHoullier. Topics covered will include, but are not limited to, basic tomato information and history, successful planting and harvesting, tomato seed saving and troubleshooting, tomato varieties and the Dwarf Tomato Project – a unique breeding project that is leading to create varieties for space-challenged gardeners.
Registration for this virtual event is required and closes on Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET. To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/epic-tomatoes-from-your-garden-history-stories-and-tips-for-success
• “Grow Better Tomatoes” will be held in-person at the Demonstration Gardens located at Ligonier Country Market (6 Old Lincoln Highway West, Ligonier Township) 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. Participants will be led through a guided tour of the Grow-Save-Repeat Tomato Garden and will learn about local tomato breeding and how these efforts may impact improved eating quality, disease resistance, and resilience to climate change in tomato varieties in our region.
Master Gardener Tomato Enthusiasts will share tips on growing better tomatoes, including a new method of staking tomato plants and how to save your own seeds from your favorite tomatoes. Participants will be invited to taste test six specially bred tomato varieties, grown by Master Gardeners, to help determine their success after four years of crossbreeding, plus receive recipes and ideas for what to do after harvest.
Penn State Extension Master Gardener coordinator Mandy L. Smith said, “Pre-registration for this in-person event is strongly recommended, as space is limited, and closes on Aug. 25 at 11:45 p.m. ET. Participants should be prepared to walk and stand for the full two-hour event duration and should wear sturdy and comfortable footwear. No children or pets, please.”
To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/grow-better-tomatoes
“As home gardeners gear up for their end-of-season harvest in late summer, they’ll soon be mapping out their plans for their gardens in 2023,” said Penn State Master Gardener Wilma Light, instructor for the Aug. 26 event. “Our goal is for both of these events to be inspirational and informative for attendees who enjoy growing tomatoes but are looking to bolster their skills for the upcoming season.”
The mission of the Penn State Master Gardener volunteer program is to support Penn State Extension by utilizing research-based information to educate the public on best practices in consumer horticulture and environmental stewardship. Master Gardeners are experienced gardeners who have completed 40 hours of instructional classes and then volunteer a minimum of 50 hours to the Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program during the first year. In subsequent years, 20 hours of volunteer time and 10 hours of continuing education are required to maintain the Master Gardener certification.
For more information and to stay connected to Westmoreland County gardening activities hosted by Master Gardeners, visit extension.psu.edu or search for the Penn State Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County Facebook page.
Questions can be directed to Smith by phoning 724-837-1402 or emailing mls302@psu.edu.
