The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners invite gardening enthusiasts to join them on May 1 and June 4 for two Flowering Trees and Shrubs Walks. The guided walks, led by experienced Master Gardeners and staff, will include the identification and growing information of over a dozen flowering plants found in Pennsylvania.
The walk on May 1 will be held at the Ligonier Demonstration Gardens at Ligonier Country Market (6 Old Lincoln Highway West, Ligonier Township) from 1 to 3 p.m. and the walk on June 4 will be held at the Donohoe Demonstration Gardens (214 Donohoe Road, east of Greensburg) from 10 a.m. to noon.
Pre-registration for both walks is required. Interested participants should visit the registration page — https://extension.psu.edu/flowering-trees-and-shrubs-walk — for the May 1 walk to register by April 28, 11:59 p.m., and for the June 4 walk to register by June 1, 11:59 p.m. Registration is first-come, first-served, and the cost is $10 per participant.
“The Flowering Trees and Shrubs Walks provide an excellent opportunity for both seasoned and novice gardeners to get outside and enjoy the beauty of Pennsylvania’s native foliage,” said Wilma Light, Penn State Extension Master Gardener and tour guide for the May 1 walk in Ligonier Township. “Participants can expect to learn more about native and flowering woody plants in our region, tips for how-to choose the right flowering trees and shrubs for their home landscape, hands-on identification of plants featured on the walk, cultural information and much more.”
According to Mandy L. Smith, Penn State Extension Master Gardener coordinator, Westmoreland County, participants of both walks should “be prepared to walk and stand for the full two-hour event duration and should wear sturdy and comfortable footwear. Walks are for adults only, 18-plus. No children or pets, please.”
The Flowering Trees and Shrubs Walks are a part of the “Get Outside with Penn State Extension” series, running May 1 through June 30 and featuring seven different workshops spanning multiple counties in Pennsylvania.
Workshops cover topics such as “Stream Health,” “Connect with Nature,” “Watershed Stewardship” and more.
More information on the Get Outside series can be found here — https://extension.psu.edu/home-page-topics/get-outside-with-extension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.