The Business and Professional Women’s Club of Ligonier Valley met Thursday, Oct. 6, at LVBPW’s new location, Ligonier Country Club, Ligonier Township. Following the business session, conducted by President Maggie Hildebrand, the Members Market featured several sellers of care products, jewelry, decor and fabric art/craft.
Issues Management chair Sarah Kuchma thanked all vendors for their participation and support of Tails of Valor, Paws of Honor organization that helps train and pair dogs with veterans. To learn more, visit www.tailsofvalor.org/.
Several LVBPW members walked in the rain around Twin Lakes Park, east of Greensburg, Saturday, Oct. 1, to support Westmoreland Walks, a breast cancer nonprofit dedicated to funding research, promoting awareness, and supporting local patients, survivors and their families. This year marks the 21st annual Pink Ribbon Walk for the organization.
National Women’s Business Week was observed Oct. 16 through 22. LVBPW is celebrating the women-owned businesses who are members of the organization, or have supported its annual Bash — an event which raises scholarship funds for local students. The club suggests, "while shopping in town, look for a poster, or a counter card, acknowledging that particular business as woman-owned and is a supporter of LVBPW."
Supporting and recognizing veterans and women-owned businesses, LVBPW welcomes veteran Amy J. Hopkins to speak at the November meeting. Hopkins has served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 11 years and will share her story as a geodetic surveyor in the Marine Corps who served with the Surveillance, Reconnaissance, Intelligence Group at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and Okinawa, Japan. Currently, she is the owner of Urban Terrain LLC, a land surveying company located in Monroeville. As past president of the Pennsylvania Society of Land Surveyors, Hopkins is "the first and only woman to date to be elected to this position," as well as, the PSLS 2015 Surveyor of the Year, "the first and only woman to date to be honored by her peers."
The next LVBPW dinner meeting is set for 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Ligonier Country Club. Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance and may find additional information on Facebook and on the website www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.