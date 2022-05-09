Mammoth Fest June 5 at Mammoth Park

Mammoth Fest returns to Mammoth Park on Sunday, June 5. This special event will take place along the Mammoth Park lake shore from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Mammoth Fest features “free admission, free parking, great music, food, bingo, carnival amusement rides, and more,” according to Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation.
Visitors can purchase an “All Day Activity Pass” for only $4 per person. This pass includes unlimited access to amusements throughout the day, such as carnival rides, petting zoo, kiddie train rides, bounce houses, NERF obstacle course and a rock climbing wall.
Mammoth Fest features some family-friendly music for all ages. Abacas Jones will perform contemporary American blues on the Lakeside Stage at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Local musician Michael Christopher will perform old and new Country music, intertwined with original songs at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
New to Mammoth Fest in 2022 is “Exotic Edventures, a family-friendly show educating and entertaining visitors with educational animal presentations about rescued exotic animals. Their shows offer a fun, interactive way to inspire conservation and a love of nature in all ages.” Show times are noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
In addition, the Arts and Crafts Marketplace is “a popular attraction with over 40 craft booths offering unique, one-of-a-kind items such as jewelry, woodworking, pottery, and more.”
Mammoth Park, located in Mount Pleasant Township, is accessible via the Greensburg – Mount Pleasant Road from Greensburg and via routes 981 and 982 from Latrobe or Mount Pleasant. Dogs and other pets are not permitted.
Mammoth Fest is a Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation special event. For more information, call 724-830-3950 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks
