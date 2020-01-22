Calling all mall walkers! For the ninth year, Excela Health and Westmoreland Mall have partnered to continue and enhance the original indoor Mall Walkers program.
The fourth Thursday of each month, mall walkers can participate in a wide range of health and wellness activities, including:
• Educational, health-related presentations
• Health screenings
• Light breakfast
• Door prizes/giveaways
• Informational tables featuring community partners, including personal care homes, nursing homes, and more.
The first meeting will take place Thursday, Jan. 23, and will include a presentation on “Care Options Outside Your Home.” Learn about home health, private-duty home care, hospice, and palliative care services, as well as insurance coverage, qualifications, and eligibility for receiving these types of care services.
The Mall Walkers program takes place the fourth Thursday of the month from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Food Court, upper level. Doors open at 7:45 a.m.
