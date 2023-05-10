Following the Loyalhanna Sojourn on Saturday, May 13, the New Alexandria Activities Committee is hosting an After Paddle Party 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gray Wing Park (West Main Street, New Alexandria), where the sojourn ends.
The organizers added in an email, “We’ll have food trucks, crafters/vendors, and live music by Jacob Shusko.”
