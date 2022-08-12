LVW: Flash Fiction deadline Aug. 15; playwright FJ Hartland to teach workshop Sept. 25

Judith Gallagher of Ligonier Valley Writers this week announced some upcoming events.
Flash Fiction Contest Deadline Aug. 15
Those planning to submit a story to LVW’s 17th annual Flash Fiction Contest have until the Monday, Aug. 15, deadline. This year’s topic is “Mermaids, Selkies and Other Water Dwellers.” The contest awards cash prizes and does not charge an entry fee. Check www.LVWonline.org for the latest info and submission guidelines.
The first-prize winner will receive $50; second-prize $25, and third-prize $15. Three honorable mentions will not receive cash prizes but will be published with the other winners at LVW’s website. All six winning stories will be edited by a professional editor. Their authors will also receive a one-year complimentary membership in Ligonier Valley Writers.
Gallagher added, “We hope to go back to the in-person Flash Fiction reading event this October.”
* * *
F.J. Hartland Playwriting Workshop Sept. 25
For LVW’s first workshop since COVID-19 began, the organizers managed to snag prize-winning playwright F.J. Hartland. He will teach a workshop on playwriting for Ligonier Valley Writers 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, 2535 Route 381, Rector.
Gallagher noted, “This workshop is open to writers in all genres, including those who have never written a play before. It’s a perfect opportunity to explore the form — and learn about creating living, breathing characters — in a supportive atmosphere.”
The workshop is free to LVW members and $10 to nonmembers. Register by Sept. 19 by emailing jgallagher@LHTOT.com or calling Gallagher at 724-593-7294.
F.J.’s topic is “Less Is More: Writing the Short, Short Play.” He says contests and festivals are now looking for plays that are 10 minutes or even shorter, all the way down to one minute. He will show participants how to fit characterization and story into such a small package.
F.J. has made a record-setting 18 appearances in the Pittsburgh New Works Festival, winning Best Play four times. His play “Across a Crowded Room” will be performed there next month. He has twice won Samuel French’s Off-Off-Broadway Short Play Festival. Hartland’s plays have been performed at many theaters in Pittsburgh, New York and elsewhere.
His monologue “Google It” has been selected by Talking Horse Productions (in Missouri) for its second annual Monologue Contest. Thirty monologues were chosen from more than 150 submissions to be filmed and presented on its website in September. Then one winner will be chosen. Last year his monologue “Waning Gibbous” was the winner.
F.J. recently retired from teaching theater at St. Francis University. He holds a BA in English from Westminster College and an MFA in playwriting from Carnegie Mellon University. He is also a professional actor and an award-winning director.
F.J.’s New Works show “Across a Crowded Room” will run Aug. 25-28, so there is still time to buy tickets.
To join LVW and receive discounts on this and other events, download a membership application at LVWonline.org. Dues are $30 per year. The Ligonier Valley Writers organization serves writers and readers throughout western Pennsylvania.
Gallagher added, “We invite all LVW members and friends to drop us a line to let us know what you’re writing or reading or thinking. And as we plan in-person workshops for this year, we’d love to hear your ideas for topics and speakers. Please email me if you have any requests.”
Her email is jgallagher@LHTOT.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.