Senior citizens of Ligonier Valley School District are invited to a special spring lunch featuring live music and entertainment 12:15 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Ligonier Valley High School, 40 Springer Road, Ligonier Township.
The organizers said, “This event is free of charge, but space is limited. Reservations will be accepted on April 11 and 12 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Please call LVHS at 724-238-9531 to reserve your spot! Unfortunately, we cannot accept reservations after that time.”
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday each week.
Email Lifestyles news to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.