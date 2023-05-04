Ligonier Valley High School Air Force Junior ROTC will host a Powderpuff Football game, where "senior and sophomore ladies take on the junior and freshmen ladies," according to an email from spokeswoman Lisa Nichols. "This is always a good and entertaining time."
The game will take place 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, on Weller Field in Ligonier. Admission to this game is by donation, and all funds raised will be going to support the Ray of Hope and the Blackburn Center. There will be refreshments available, and all of these proceeds will be part of the overall contributions.
Nichols added, "I would really like to see a big turnout for the LVHS Air Force Junior ROTC event. I believe the money raised here will be going toward very good causes, and it would be great for the Air Force Junior ROTC have their last community service of the year as a group be their best of the year."
