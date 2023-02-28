Lunch & Learn on Backyard Birding slated March 11

Laurelville Retreat Center will host a Lunch & Learn on Backyard Birding at noon Saturday, March 11, in the small dining hall.
The cost is $20. Pre-registration is required before Friday, March 3, if possible, at https://tinyurl.com/March11Birds.
Mary Kaufman, program director, announced in an email that Alex Busato of Scottdale will introduce birding as a hobby, share why it’s so rewarding and explain how to get started. He’ll review what some needs may be, such as guidebooks, citizen scientist birding apps, and notebooks.
He will show slides dedicated to identifying birds in the field and discuss common terminology. Guests will learn where to find birds, both in general what types of habitats are most productive, as well as some specific areas near Laurelville and in the Laurel Highlands. He’ll explain attracting birds to one’s yard through bird feeders and creating beneficial native habitat with native plants.
Alex is a Pennsylvania native and a recent graduate of Bucknell University with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. He has worked for several conservation organizations including Jacobs Creek Watershed Association, where he serves as program coordinator, and the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, where he advised homeowners on creating backyard habitats to support birds and pollinators.
He is chair of the Westmoreland Bird and Nature Club and has observed and photographed more than 257 bird species in Pennsylvania and 370 species total across 25 states.
Find his photos on instagram @alexander__salamander and view his portfolio at tinyurl.com/my-photo-galleries.
Laurelville is located at 941 Laurelville Lane in Mount Pleasant Township. Visit Laurelville.org for more information. Questions? Email mary@laurelville.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.