The Westmoreland Pollinator Partners will give a virtual tour of many of their members’ 24 gardens located across the county 11:45 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Laurelville Retreat Center.
Learn about the benefits of gardening to attract pollinators and the ease of using native plants to reach that goal. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $15 per person and includes lunch at Laurelville’s small dining hall.
The presenters will be Deb Christopher of Latrobe and Patti Schildkamp of Greensburg.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/WPPlunchlearn. Ticket sales end Friday, July 22.
No refunds can be accepted after that date.
Mary Kaufman, program director, noted the Westmoreland Pollinator Partners are “an association of the county’s pollinator-friendly gardens. They are a force for cultivating and conserving native habitats and for educating and engaging with the county’s residents.”
Penn State Extension Master Gardeners may use this workshop toward continuing education hours.
Laurelville is located at 941 Laurelville Lane, Mount Pleasant Township. Questions? Email mary@laurelville.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.