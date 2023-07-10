The Loyalhannon Spinners will give a Fleece to Scarf demonstration at the Derry Township Agricultural Fair 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the fairgrounds, located on Route 982 north of New Derry.
Sandy Truckner, president and co-founder of Loyalhannon Spinners, explained in an email:
“What is unique about this demonstration is that our weaver will be weaving two scarfs side by side on the same loom.
“We will have two teams spinning yarn from a Border Leicester sheep. First we card the wool. Carding the wool/fleece opens up the fibers and makes them easier to spin. Then we spin it on our spinning wheels. This first spin creates what is called a single. Then one spinner will spin together two singles to make two-ply yarn, which the weaver will use. Two-ply yarn is stronger than single ply. Also when spun together (plyed) the yarn generally will relax and lay flatter, some of the twist having been removed in the plying process.
“We encourage everyone to come out and see this unique method of creating two scarves side by side.
“Our team is made of members of the Loyalhannon Spinners who come from Avonmore, Latrobe area, New Stanton area, Trafford area and other parts of Westmoreland County. Our group was founded in 2001 and is named after the Loyalhanna Creek that flows through the county, using an early spelling found on a map on display in Fort Ligonier.”
The 2023 Derry Township Agricultural Fair opened Sunday, July 9, and will continue through Saturday, July 15.
