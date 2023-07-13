One of the longest-running literary magazines in the Laurel Highlands is celebrating the publication of its 2023 edition, and all of its members and friends, plus the public, are invited.
The Loyalhanna Review publication party will take place 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22.
Register by Saturday, July 15: Contact Marge Burke at MCB1776@aol.com or 724-787-4776.
Ligonier Valley Writers publicity director Judith Gallagher added in her email release, "The suggested donation is $15 at the door, but no registered guest will be turned away. Every author and artist who has contributed material to this year’s magazine is comped, since without their hard work and creativity we wouldn’t have this beautiful magazine to share with you. If you’re one of this year’s authors or artists and you can join us, please RSVP to help us make sure we have enough food and drink for all of our celebrants.
"Each guest will receive a copy of the new Loyalhanna Review, hot off the presses and crammed full of writing and art that will knock your socks off, most of it created by local talent.
"Join us to enjoy hors d’oeuvres and entertainment by Loyalhanna Review authors reading from their work. You’ll have an opportunity to talk with the authors and artists whose work is featured in the magazine."
The party will once again be at the Hempfield Church of Christ, located at 144 Hugh Black Road in Hmpfield Township. Directions: From Route 30 across from Westmoreland Mall, turn north at Dunkin' Donuts and then bear right onto Donohoe Road. At the WOW Outlet, turn right onto Hugh Black Road. The church is at the top of the hill on the right.
Flash Fiction Contest
This year’s topic is "Jack o’Lanterns." The deadline for submissions to LVW’s 18th annual Flash Fiction Contest is Aug. 15. The contest does not charge an entry fee. It awards three cash prizes plus three honorable mentions, editing by a professional editor, and publication at LVW's website.
Gallagher added, "We expect to be able to hold readings of the winning stories at various venues during the Halloween season. Please check www.LVWonline.org for submission guidelines.
Student Poetry Contest
Thanks to new webmaster Linda Ciletti, you can now read all 30 winning poems from the 32nd annual Student Poetry Contest at www.LVWonline.org. You can also see photos of the winning poets who attended the awards ceremony at Barnes & Noble.
Also on LVW Calendar 2022-23
Sept. 10, 3-5 p.m. annual LVW picnic at St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, Route 381, Rector.
October (dates TBA). Readings of the winning Flash Fiction stories at local venues.
Dece. 10, 3-5 p.m. annual LVW Christmas Party at St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, Rector.
Check www.LVWonline.org or https://www.facebook.com/Ligonier-Valley-Writers-124601614313835/ for the latest info and date confirmations.
Ligonier Valley Writers is an all-volunteer nonprofit group that has been bringing workshops, talks and publication opportunities to writers and readers throughout southwestern Pennsylvania since 1986.
