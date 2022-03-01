Following a dozen years of shuttered vacancy, the former St. Columba Church building will open to a new life as a theatre for dramatic arts on March 12-13, according to 1901 Church Inc., its owner and developer. “Waking Columba Weekend” will celebrate the Irish parish’s past and the building’s thespian future.
“We are excited to reopen this magnificent building and offer it to the public once again,” said Kim Rauch, chairman of the board of 1901 Church, a nonprofit corporation. “From the inception of The Steeples Project, our vision has been to turn this space into a dedicated venue for live theatre. It’s finally happening!”
1901 Church acquired Columba along with two other vacant Cambria City church buildings in late 2011 and launched The Steeples Project. Since that time the former Immaculate Conception has been reopened as The Grand Halle on Broad Street and is approaching self-sustainability as a concert hall and special events venue. A second building has been sold. Now the organization is focusing upon its vision for Columba.
Over the past decade, work at Columba has been ongoing but not very visible. Projects have replaced a rear roof, stabilized the large oil painting on the rear wall, removed a sizable tree growing high on the belfry, made building-code improvements, upgraded the electrical system, installed a protective sub-ceiling of netting and restored the building’s heat, water and sewage utilities. More significantly, $200,000 in planning and design activities have developed an adaptive-reuse project that will turn the building into a professional-grade theatre for dramatic arts. The innovative design will preserve all of the church building’s historical features – the limestone high altar, oil painting, stained glass, mosaic tile floors, wooden choir loft and carved-wood organ casework – in ways that also will enable the space to effectively function as a theatre.
In 2020, 1901 Church acquired ownership of the former rectory house, adjacent to Columba, for use as corporate offices and ancillary space for the theatre development. The Columba Theatre Project design team has incorporated those spaces into the master plan, coming up with a concept for a theatre complex that should rank it among the top live-theatre venues in Pennsylvania. Currently funds are being raised to pay for the final phase of design, which will make the theatre project shovel-ready.
“It will take several years to construct the formal theatre complex,” said Dave Hurst, project manager for The Steeples Project. “Meanwhile we are opening the building now so that the community can use it as a ‘theatre in the rough.’”
The formal opening takes place March 12-13 during “Waking Columba Weekend,” a collaboration between The Steeples Project, the Band of Brothers Theatre Company and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, ticket-holding attendees will gather with tea lights outside a dark Columba. The doors will open. A bagpiper will play, and the audience will enter, bringing light back into Columba. The Band of Brothers has organized a performing arts potpourri featuring music, dramatic vignettes, poetry and comedy. The first half of the program will salute the Irish heritage of the St. Columba Parish. During intermission a cash bar will open and the second half of the program will celebrate Columba’s future as a performing arts venue.
Sunday, March 13, the Ancient Order of Hibernians will co-host an Irish Brunch from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Irish Pretenders will perform. Green Gables Restaurant, Jennerstown, will provide “a hearty meal of thick-cut bacon, sausage, meat and cheese egg strata, fried potatoes, fried tomatoes, sautéed mushrooms, baked beans, coffee, tea.” A cash bar will offer Irish coffee, mimosas and bloody marys.
Proceeds will benefit the Columba Theatre Project. Limited numbers of tickets for both events are available at ColumbaTheatreProject.org. Pending availability, tickets for the Saturday evening Waking Columba event can be purchased at the door. Brunch tickets must be purchased by 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 9. A discounted combination ticket for both events is available but also must be purchased by March 9.
Parking for both events will be in the Commerce Centre parking lot, 1001 Broad St. For more information, visit ColumbaTheatreProject.org or call 814-254-4033.
Saturday, March 12, the box office at the former rectory opens at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 13, the box office at the former rectory opens at 10:45 a.m.
The Columba Theatre Project is located at 918 Broad St. at the corner of Tenth Avenue, Cambria City Cultural District, Johnstown.
Admission: $35 for the March 12 Waking event; $22 for the March 13 Irish Brunch; $50 for both events.
Brunch tickets must be purchased by March 9. Waking tickets will be sold at the door, if available. All tickets are available at ColumbaTheatreProject.org.
For more information, call 814-254-4033.
