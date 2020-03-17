Dante Alighieri Lodge 244, ISDA, has canceled the general meeting previously scheduled for Sunday, March 22, at Ferrante’s Lakeview.
Spokeswoman Judy Lesnick said the lodge’s next event will be the 54th annual Scholarship Awards Dinner on April 26.
For other information, call 724-523-6798.
