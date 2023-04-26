Lions of Pennsylvania will be celebrating the 100th year of Lionism in Pennsylvania, May 18-21, by holding the 100th state convention at the Kovalchick Convention Center, Wayne Avenue, Indiana.
Lion Sue Houston of New Florence announced in a press release, “We invite all Lions of Pennsylvania, as well as anyone interested in becoming a Lion, to join us in our celebration.
“Some of the events include:
• “Packing 500 buckets with cleaning supplies to be used in case of a disaster,
• “Painting party,
• “A wine-tasting event,
• “A show featuring dueling pianos,
• “A concert by the PA State Band,
• “A banquet Saturday night with the president of Lions International,
• “Brian Sheehan as the keynote speaker
• “A giant sand sculpture in front of the Kovalchick Center,
• “Fantastic fireworks show Saturday night and
• “Motivational speakers, and many more events.”
A $15 registration fee is required to participate.
