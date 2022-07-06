One of the longest-running literary magazines in the Laurel Highlands is celebrating the publication of its 2022 edition, and all of Ligonier Valley Writers’ members and friends, plus the public, are invited.
The 2022 Loyalhanna Review pub party will take place 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Hempfield Church of Christ, located at 144 Hugh Black Road in Hempfield Township.
Ligonier Valley Writers spokeswoman Judith Gallagher said, “The church is a larger venue than our usual site and worked out really well last year. Our thanks to the church for hosting us and to longtime LVW member Marge Burke for arranging the logistics.”
Directions: From Route 30 across from Westmoreland Mall, turn north at Dunkin’ Donuts and then bear right onto Donahue Road. At the WOW Outlet, turn right onto Hugh Black Road. The church is at the top of the hill on the right.
Attendees will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and entertainment by Loyalhanna Review authors reading from their work — from an essay, complete with photos, about hiking all six trails at Hocking Hills State Park to a poem about Wordle. Attendees will have an opportunity to talk with the authors and artists whose work is featured in the magazine.
The suggested donation is $15 at the door, but no registered guests will be turned away. Each guest will receive a copy of the new Loyalhanna Review, full of writing and art, most of it created by local talent. Help LVW celebrate the literary life of the Laurel Highlands.
Register by Monday, July 11; contact Marge Burke at MCB1776@aol.com or 724-787-4776. For more information about the publication party or LVW, visit www.LVWonline.org.
Flash Fiction Contest: ‘Mermaids, Selkies and Other Water Dwellers’The deadline for submissions to LVW’s 17th annual Flash Fiction Contest is Aug. 15. This year’s topic is “Mermaids, Selkies and Other Water Dwellers.” The contest awards cash prizes and does not charge an entry fee. Check www.LVWonline.org for submission guidelines.
Gallagher said, “We expect to be able to hold readings of the winning stories at various venues during the Halloween season. Please check www.LVWonline.org for the latest info.”
Student Poetry ContestCheck out LVWonline.org or the Ligonier Valley Writers Facebook page to see the words and faces of the talented young poets who won prizes in Ligonier Valley Writers’ 31st annual Student Poetry Contest. Gallagher added, “It was a thrill to be able to hold the awards ceremony this year after two years without it, and all of the kids did a great job of performing their poems for an audience at Barnes & Noble.”
Ligonier Valley Writers is an all-volunteer, nonprofit group that has been bringing workshops, talks and publication opportunities to writers and readers throughout southwestern Pennsylvania for more than 30 years. LVW hopes to hold face-to-face events in the fall, including readings of the winning flash fiction stories. Like LVW on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ligonier-Valley-Writers/124601614313835.
