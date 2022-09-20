F.J. Hartland Playwriting
Workshop Sept. 25F.J. Hartland’s workshop titled “Less Is More: Writing the Short, Short Play” is slated for Sunday, Sept. 25.
LVW’s first workshop since COVID-19 began will be held 3 to 5 p.m. at St. Michael’s of the Valley Church, 2535 Route 381, Rector.
The workshop is free to LVW members and $10 to nonmembers.
Questions? Call publicity director Judith Gallagher at 724-593-7294 or email jgallagher@LHTOT.com.
Hartland says contests and festivals are now looking for plays that are 10 minutes or even shorter, all the way down to one minute. He will share a two-minute play called “Packing Up” that he wrote for this workshop to show how to fit characterization and story into such a small package.
This workshop is open to writers in all genres, including those who have never written a play before. It’s an opportunity to explore the form — and learn about creating living, breathing characters — in a supportive atmosphere.
F.J. has made a record-setting 18 appearances in the Pittsburgh New Works Festival, winning Best Play four times. His play “Across a Crowded Room” will be performed there next month. He has twice won Samuel French’s Off-Off-Broadway Short Play Festival. His plays have been performed at many theaters in Pittsburgh, New York and elsewhere.
F.J. recently retired from teaching theater at St. Francis University. He holds a B.A. in English from Westminster College and an MFA in playwriting from Carnegie Mellon University. He is also a professional actor and an award-winning director.
To join LVW and receive discounts on this and other events, download a membership application at LVWonline.org. Dues are $30 per year. Ligonier Valley Writers serves writers and readers throughout western Pennsylvania.
LVW eyes October, beyondThe group will announce the winners of the Flash Fiction Contest in October. It hopes to hold a public reading of the winning stories “shortly before Halloween,” noted Gallagher, adding, “We’re also hoping to have a Christmas party this year.”
Gallagher concluded, “As we plan in-person talks and workshops for 2023, we invite all LVW members and friends to share your ideas for topics and speakers. Please email me if you have any requests. Or drop us a line to let us know what you’re writing or reading or thinking.”
