Cherie Massimo of the Ligonier Valley Library asks those interested in attending the wellness presentation and book signing by acupuncturist Michelle Bouchard of Ligonier to register by calling 724-238-6451, Crystal Point Press announced Monday morning.
As reported on the Lifestyles page in the Oct. 1-3 Bulletin Weekend edition, Bouchard is scheduled to give a reading and sign copies of her book titled “The Way of Balance: A Natural Approach to Solar and Lunar Rhythms” 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Ligonier Valley Library on the Diamond.
CPP is a wellness theme retail publishing imprint of Tunnel Press Publishing, established in 1974 and domiciled in Ligonier in the 1990s.
For other information, contact Bouchard directly by text or phone at 724-238-3431.
