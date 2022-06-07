The public is invited to join Ligonier Valley Historical Society for its annual dinner and meeting on Sunday, June 12, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. as the society celebrates 50 years of “Keeping History Alive!”
At this celebration on the grounds of Compass Inn Museum, taste a bit of history for yourself during the welcome reception with hors d’oeuvres prepared by Simply Good. Then there will be a brief update on the current happenings of the Ligonier Valley Historical Society and the Compass Inn Museum, the presentation of new board members, and a farewell to the retiring board members.
After a seasonal dinner from Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse, attendees will “sit back and enjoy a special retrospective presentation of the last 50 years of Ligonier Valley Historical Society and Compass Inn Museum by Executive Director Theresa Rohall.”
To purchase tickets, contact Theresa at tgrohall@compassinn.org or 724-238-6818.
