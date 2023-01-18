Ligonier Valley BPW to host Dr. Michele Jacobson Feb. 2

The Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women convened Thursday, Jan. 5, at their winter meeting location, the Gray Goose, Ligonier Township.
LVBPW public relations chair Carol Wolford explained in an email release that some members and guests arrived at the annual re-gift raffle dinner event dressed in “themed attire — cozy pajamas.” Members contributed the items for the raffle from gifts they wished to share with someone else. The event benefits the club’s future projects. Following a business meeting, the raffle winners were announced.
It was announced the LVBPW February meeting speaker will be Michele Jacobson, DO, FACOG, who provides gynecological care to patients at Excela Health. She’ll speak on women’s health in regard to cancer. February is National Cancer Prevention Month, Heart Healthy Month, and Foundation Month.
The dinner meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Gray Goose restaurant. Registration begins at 5:45 p.m. The theme is “Lady in Red.”
Wolford noted, “Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance via LVBPW Dinner Committee email at lvbpwdinner@gmail.com. Additional information is available on Facebook BPW of Ligonier Valley and on the website www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.