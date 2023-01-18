Ligonier Valley BPW to host Dr. Michele Jacobson Feb. 2

During the January dinner meeting, Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women’s Club members Kathryn Gerhart, Sarah Kuchma, Morgan Smith and Billie White coordinated the re-gift raffle table to support LVBPW’s future projects.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women convened Thursday, Jan. 5, at their winter meeting location, the Gray Goose, Ligonier Township.

LVBPW public relations chair Carol Wolford explained in an email release that some members and guests arrived at the annual re-gift raffle dinner event dressed in “themed attire — cozy pajamas.” Members contributed the items for the raffle from gifts they wished to share with someone else. The event benefits the club’s future projects. Following a business meeting, the raffle winners were announced.

It was announced the LVBPW February meeting speaker will be Michele Jacobson, DO, FACOG, who provides gynecological care to patients at Excela Health. She’ll speak on women’s health in regard to cancer. February is National Cancer Prevention Month, Heart Healthy Month, and Foundation Month.

The dinner meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Gray Goose restaurant. Registration begins at 5:45 p.m. The theme is “Lady in Red.”

Wolford noted, “Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance via LVBPW Dinner Committee email at lvbpwdinner@gmail.com. Additional information is available on Facebook BPW of Ligonier Valley and on the website www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.”

