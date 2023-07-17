When Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women met for a dinner meeting July 6 at Ligonier Country Club, the members who attended the BPW/PA Convention gave a brief report on their experience.
Eight LVBPW members joined nearly 150 statewide members at the 103rd annual meeting of the Pennsylvania Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs Inc. (BPW/PA) June 8-11 in Langhorne. First-time attendees Carol Wolford (public relations chair) and Vicky O’Toole were recognized. Raven Cintron, membership chair, won first place for her submission to the Membership Contest Art Project. Laurie Hough, corresponding secretary and LVBPW past president, was elected recording secretary to the BPW/PA board. LVBPW was recognized with a Plus 10 certificate for recruiting 17 new members throughout the past year. Convention attendees joined in on a fun 1970s-themed Paddle Raffle fundraiser to support Pennsylvania BPW Foundation for the coming year.
LVBPW Vice President Sarah Kuchma said in an email release from Wolford, “We couldn’t be more proud of the Ligonier Valley club members winning three important awards — the membership growth award, the BPW Foundation Diamond award, and our very own Raven Cintron won first place in a special art category for membership.”
Convention attendee Maggie Hildebrand expressed pride in the Ligonier Valley club, adding, “so many wonderful women working hard to make a great club that accomplishes so much to win honors every year at convention!”
Meanwhile at the Ligonier meeting, new 2023-24 LVBPW officers were appointed as follows: President Dawn Berkebile, Vice President Amy Beitel, Treasurer Brooke Sowers, Recording Secretary Penny Struhala, Corresponding Secretary Laurie Hough and Parliamentarian Kathryn Gerhart.
It was noted the August speaker will be from the BPW/PA state project, Keystone Human Services Inc. Keystone’s mission is to “create opportunities for growth and meaningful life choices so all people can be valued, contributing members of their community. They partner with people with a disability, families, governments and other organizations and leaders to design and develop innovative, sustainable community-based services, end institutionalization, promote disability rights, and connect people with the resources they need to pursue their goals at home, school, work and in the community.” To learn more, visit www.khs.org.
The LVBPW board will transition for the 2023-24 year at a covered-dish board meeting and picnic 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 300 W. Main St., Ligonier.
“I am looking forward to a very successful crossover meeting and a great BPW year ahead,” commented Berkebile in the email release.
LVBPW’s monthly dinner meeting will be held 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Ligonier Country Club, Ligonier Township. Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance via LVBPW Dinner Committee email at lvbpwdinner@gmail.com.
Additional information is available on Facebook BPW of Ligonier Valley and on www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.
