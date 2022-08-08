Ligonier Valley BPW planning annual Luxury Bash

Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women’s Club met Tuesday, July 26, at Ramada Inn, Ligonier, to make plans for the annual Luxury Bash.
“LVBPW is trying something BIGGER this year,” said Lisa Altimus, Luxury Bash co-chair. “We will be selling our wonderful Luxury Bash tickets, and will be awarding the prizes on Sept. 11 live on Facebook. The reason this year is BIGGER is that our ticket will feature 30 wonderful prizes, gifts and baskets rather than 20. We are calling it the Big Ticket Bonanza.”
Altimus said the money raised during this event will fund LVBPW scholarships for “deserving young women residing in Ligonier Valley School District as the club continues the BPW mission of ‘Women Helping Women’ in our community. A BIG thank-you to past sponsorships!” Interested scholarship applicants may find more information on the club’s website.
According to Altimus, businesses and individuals can help again in three ways. “You can donate a gift card or gift certificate from your business and we will advertise your business on our Facebook page throughout the promotional period and on the day of the LIVE bash. (Please provide a brief script for your promotion); you can donate an item or basket from your business to be included in our beautiful BIGGER baskets on the ticket, also to be shown and advertised on our Facebook page; you can make a cash donation to the club to support the Scholarship Fund and other charitable causes that LVBPW supports.”
To purchase Big Bonanza Bash tickets, contact ticket chair Ina Mae Smithley at 724-238-2308 or any other LVBPW member. A ticket costs $20 for three chances to win. For additional information, contact Altimus at 908-307-5075 or email laaltimus@gmail.com or contact any other LVBPW member. Donations may be made by a check payable to “BPW of LV” and mailed to Tina Pifer, Treasurer, 573 Starrett Lane, Ligonier, PA 15658.
Meanwhile, Issues Management Committee chair Sarah Kuchma has invited club member Susan Jones to be the speaker for the Tuesday, Aug. 23, dinner meeting scheduled to begin 5:45 p.m. at Ramada Inn, Ligonier. Jones will speak about her recent trip to the Dominican Republic with the group Meeting God in Missions.
LVBPW President Maggie Hildebrand welcomes prospective members to see this unique group of women brought together to go on missions. Hear and see Jones’ experiences from this trip, and how the group she was a part of was provided opportunities to lift up and encourage the women she encountered as well as the children. To learn more about Meeting God in Missions, visit https://gomgm.org/
Ligonier Valley BPW guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance and may get additional information on Facebook and on the club website http/www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.
