Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women Club has gathered members and other vendors for the LVBPW Members Market to follow the club’s Thursday, Oct. 6, dinner meeting scheduled for 5:45 p.m. at Ligonier Country Club.
Featured vendors are Tastefully Simple, Mary Kay, Sabika, Doterra, Rada cutlery, stained glass, arts and crafts for the home, Yarn Artisan gifts, pumpkin rolls, Christmas ornaments, Lyn Willy children’s books and more.
Carol Wolford, public relations chair, added, “Consider early Christmas shopping with us at the market. Everyone is welcome to attend the event at 7 p.m.”
Meanwhile, National Women’s Business Week, the third week of October, is “a salute to the achievements of all working women by acknowledging the accomplishments and leadership of working women and local women entrepreneurs. LVBPW is celebrating the women-owned businesses who are members of the organization, or have supported our annual Bash, an event which raises scholarship funds for local students.”
During the week of Oct. 16 – 22, Abigail’s Coffeehouse will have a display acknowledging NBWW. Visitors will also see displayed in several of the businesses around Ligonier a poster, or a counter card, acknowledging that particular business is woman-owned and supports LVBPW.
NBWW is celebrated by BPW local organizations and their local communities across the country. Those who would like to receive a poster or counter card for their business acknowledging NBWW, contact Ligonier Valley BPW through its Facebook page.
Wolford added, “Guests are always welcome to join LVBPW dinner meetings by making a reservation a week in advance and may get additional information on Facebook and on the website www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.”
