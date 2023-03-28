Ligonier Valley BPW marks Women in History Month

The Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women hosted a variety of speakers Thursday, March 2, at the club’s winter meeting location, The Gray Goose, Ligonier Township.
To celebrate Women in History Month, speakers from HerosNeverAlone Inc. and STAT Inc. — Ligonier Therapeutic Center, Healing with HorsePower, shared their story of “acting on a dream or vision and bringing it to life to help others,” according to Carol Wolford, LVBPW public relations chair, adding, “These local organizations invite you to participate and support by contacting Shela Gornick at www.HerosNeverAlone.org and Catherine Markosky and Melissa Jenkins-Fernandez at www.statinc.org.”
Speaker Rachel Kurdziel, principal at Ligonier Valley High School, will provide an update on what’s new at Ligonier Valley High School at the club’s next meeting in April. Wolford describes the St. Vincent College graduate as “an extraordinary educator, leader and Mom. Her experiences as an educator include a math teacher at Laurel Valley High School and as assistant principal at Ligonier Valley Middle School and the high school prior to being named principal at Ligonier Valley High School in 2021.”
Ligonier Valley BPW’s dinner meeting will return to Ligonier Country Club on Thursday, April 6. The meeting begins at 5:45 p.m.
Wolford noted that “guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance” via the LVBPW Dinner Committee email at lvbpwdinner@gmail.com.
Additional information is available on Facebook BPW of Ligonier Valley and on www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.