Maggie Hildebrand, Issues Management Committee chair for the Business and Professional Women’s Club of Ligonier Valley, welcomed guest speaker Theresa Zamagias, a Pittsburgh businesswoman, to the April 26 meeting held at Ramada Inn, Ligonier.
The business “Damsel in Defense” offers many safety and security tools “to protect you and get you ready for this world,” Zamagias said. “Unfortunately our world is an unsafe place, but we don’t have to be helpless victims anymore.”
She demonstrated some of the items available for purchase, including roadside emergency kits, seatbelt and glass cutters, personal self-defense items such as alarms, pepper sprays, stun guns, identity protection and wellness products.
Meanwhile, on the Ligonier Valley club’s agenda for the next dinner meeting, scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, is the election of officers for the fiscal year beginning July 1. President Hassler asked Ina Mae Smithley to conduct the election.
Also on the agenda is the induction of members who have joined the club since July 2021. Past District 3 Director Laurie Hough and Membership Committee chair Rita Horrell will handle the ceremony.
The deadline for nominations for Member of the Year should be submitted to past President Kim Bellas and are due at the May 24 meeting.
BPW Scholarship chair Kelly Hoover and Diana Neiderhiser, who chairs the club’s Sandra Neiderhiser Memorial/BPW scholarship, will be announcing the winners at the Awards Assembly at Ligonier Valley High School. Applicants who live in the Ligonier Valley School District are eligible to apply for the annual $1,000 scholarships.
Guests are always welcome to the club’s dinner meetings; however, reservations are due a week in advance of the meetings, always held the fourth Tuesday of each month at Ramada Inn. Reservations may be made with Dinner Committee chair Kim Bellas at 412-480-3620.
