The Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women’s Club returned to the Ligonier Country Club on Thursday, April 2. According to LVBPW President Maggie Hilderbrand, the clubwomen will continue to meet at Ligonier Country Club the first Thursday of each month through December.
In attendance as April Student of the Month guests were Emma Burns, Payton Lavale and Mikayla Moore. These Ligonier Valley High School students shared about themselves and future plans.
April speaker Rachel Kurdziel, principal at Ligonier Valley High School, provided an update on what’s new at LVHS. While students are encouraged to participate in various clubs and activities at the high school, they also have opportunities to study through college credit courses and off-campus internships.
“It was exciting to hear that Ligonier Valley High School has acquired an Anatomage Table, which is an extraordinary teaching tool rarely found at the high school level,” said Issues Management Committee co-chair Annie Urban. “Seton Hill University utilizes these tables in the School of Health and Natural Sciences as they allow students to take a digital, interactive look at systems that make up the human body, including muscular and skeletal systems.”
At LVBPW’s May meeting, “we are having a ‘Water Lilies and Wildflowers’ new member induction ceremony,” announced Membership Committee chair Raven Cintron. “Come meet this diverse group of women who share the united desire to ‘cultivate a brighter future,’ both for themselves and for the young women who will follow in the many years to come. They will take brave new steps long after us, thanks to the seeds of change we plant together today.”
It was noted LVBPW’s next dinner meeting Thursday, May 4, at Ligonier Country Club begins at 5:45 p.m.
Carol Wolford, public relations chair, noted, “Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance via LVBPW Dinner Committee email,” which is lvbpwdinner@gmail.com.
Additional information is available on Facebook BPW of Ligonier Valley and on the organization’s website www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.