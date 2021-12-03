Ligonier Valley BPW issues update on activities

The Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women’s Club sponsored Members’ Market following the Nov. 23 meeting held at Ramada Inn, Ligonier.
Members’ Market contributors included Rada cutlery and food products, Mary Kay products, Hello, Diva Shoppe, various hand-sewn articles, Jordan Essentials body care and health items, embroidered items, rope bowls, cotton dishcloths, Laurel Highlands oils and vinaigrettes, and stained glass. Members and public shoppers enjoyed the array of merchandise to complete their Christmas list.
Carol Wolford, LVBPW public relations chair, added, “There is still time to purchase chances on a beautiful pink Michael Kors purse being raffled by BPW Ligonier to support scholarships for local high school seniors and the other charitable causes that BPW supports. In lieu of the annual fall Luxury Bash, chances are being sold on the club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BPWLV/. The raffle is open to the public. Purchase your $5 chances with a credit card. Once 100 chances are sold, a winner will be drawn live on Facebook.”
A Christmas celebration, in lieu of the next business meeting, is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Ramada Inn, Ligonier. Tara Hassler, LVBPW president, suggests dressing in a “Roaring ‘20s” theme and to join in a gift exchange by sharing a wrapped gift of less than $15.
Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance and may get additional details on Facebook and on the website http/www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.
