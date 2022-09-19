Business and Professional Women’s Club of Ligonier Valley met on Thursday, Sept. 1, at the LVBPW’s new location, Ligonier Country Club, Ligonier Township.
The speakers, Tails Of Valor, Paws of Honor Program Director Tracy Hausknecht and Dan and his service dog Reinert joined the group through a Zoom call. Members heard how Tails of Valor, Paws of Honor dogs are selected, trained and paired with Veterans. “Tails of Valor, Paws of Honor’s (TOV) mission is to provide rehabilitation through non-medicinal therapies by training service canines for Veterans suffering from PTS (Post-Traumatic Stress), TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and Physical Disabilities. TOV provides “struggling Veterans with trained companions who aid and assist in their daily routines, improving the quality of life,” says the organization’s website www.tailsofvalor.org/service-dog-program.
According to Carol Wolford, public relations chair, the BPW/PA president has chosen Tails of Valor, Paws of Honor as this year’s state project. BPW Clubs across the state are actively promoting and fundraising to reach a goal of $15,000, the cost of raising and training one dog. Anyone is able to donate to Tails of Valor, Paws of Honor by visiting their website www.tailsofvalor.org/.
BPW District 3 Director Angela Apple, a member of Latrobe BPW, visited to encourage members to “continue the good work in the community” and invited members to attend the Fall District 3 meeting 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at The Lamplighter, Delmont.
Meanwhile, Ligonier Valley BPW held the Big Bonanza Luxury Bash on Sept. 11 live on Facebook. The money raised, during this event, will fund LVBPW scholarships for “deserving young women residing in Ligonier Valley School District” as the club continues the BPW mission of “Women Helping Women” in the community.
Bash co-chair Lisa Altimus gives “a big thank-you” to all who sponsored the event. Interested scholarship applicants can find more information on the club’s website.
It was noted LVBPW Members Market will following the Thursday, Oct. 6, dinner meeting scheduled for 5:45 p.m. at Ligonier Country Club. Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance and can get additional information on Facebook and on www.ligoniervalleybpw.com. Everyone is welcome to attend the Members Market event at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.