During the Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women’s Club dinner meeting June 1 at Ligonier Country Club, officers for the 2023-24 year were installed.
LVBPW President Sarah Kuchma, Vice President Dawn Berkebile, Treasurer Brooke Sowers, Recording Secretary Amy Beitel, Corresponding Secretary Laurie Hough and Parliamentarian Kathryn Gerhart will begin their duties in July.
Outgoing President Maggie Hildebrand and member Carmel Piper spoke to the clubwomen about the success of the Crab Boil event to benefit Tails of Valor/Paws of Honor. “Our LVBPW members joined efforts with VFW Post 734 in a Crab Boil event to raise awareness of the good work Tails of Valor/Paws of Honor is doing for our veterans. The $1,500 raised will support a new puppy trainee,” explained Hildebrand.
Corresponding Secretary Hough presented the 2023 Member of the Year award to Kim Bellas. “She is a loyal member of BPW attending monthly board meetings and regular meetings, always quick to volunteer to fill a need. Her lighthearted positive attitude makes it easy to forget how hard she works for the club. She has been a valued member of LVBPW since 2009 and served on the Public Relations Committee, the ID/YC Committee, the BPW Scholarship Growth Committee and the Dinner Committee, as well as held the offices of vice president and president of the club,” commented Hough.
It was noted the LVBPW July dinner meeting will be held 5:45 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Ligonier Country Club, Ligonier Township. Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance via LVBPW Dinner committee email at lvbpwdinner@gmail.com.
Additional information is available on Facebook BPW of Ligonier Valley and on www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.
