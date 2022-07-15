Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women’s Club held an installation of new officers for 2022-23 during the June 28 business meeting at Ramada Inn, Ligonier. Latrobe BPW President Tracy Grace presided over the ceremony.
Ligonier Valley BPW’s new officers include Maggie Hildebrand (president), Sarah Kuchma (vice president), Tina Pifer (treasurer) and Amy Beitel (recording secretary).
In addition, the Ligonier club recognized and inducted new members Abigail Cairns, sponsor Laurie Hough: Cynthia Sarver, sponsors Betsy Shepler and Hough; Brooke Sowers, sponsors Tara Hassler and Dawn Berkebile; Sarah Kuchma, sponsor Hough, and Allison Lunko, sponsor Carol Wolford.
The LVBPW has been active for 22 years with 84 current members, according to public relations chair Wolford, who shared history on the past BPW Red Purse Campaign throughout the year. “During the 1980s, the BPW organization highlighted the pay disparity between men and women working in identical positions through awareness and promotion of legislation to improve laws to support fairness in pay. At each meeting, attendees received chances in a drawing for a red purse. Ginny Widich was the lucky winner.”
Meanwhile, the Member of the Year Award, presented by Individual Development Program/Young Careerist chair Kim Bellas, went to Hildebrand for her “hard work, extra-mile effort and ever-welcoming smile. She is an inspiration to us all,” commented Wolford.
The four Sandra L. Neiderhiser Memorial/LVBPW Scholarship recipients this year are Katie Andrews, to attend Hofstra University to major in dance and marketing; Kara Muir, to attend Carlow University to major in psychology followed by a master’s degree to pursue a career as an FBI profiler; Abigail Painter, to attend Westminster College to major in biology, and Haley Stormer, to attend St. Vincent College and later Carlow University to study nursing.
The two receiving the LVBPW Scholarship were Paige Hickman, who will continue studies in early childhood education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and Sara Package, to attend William and Mary University to major in mathematics.
LVBPW’s next business meeting is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Ramada Inn, Ligonier. President Hildebrand said, “We have no speaker for the July meeting, as we will continue planning for our Big Ticket Bonanza Bash fundraiser to be held on Facebook Live on Sept. 11. We have a ‘BIG’ ticket this year with 30 gift certificates, giant baskets and the Steelers tickets, all for $20. The funds will support our scholarships and other charitable funds.”
Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance. They can get additional information on Facebook and on http/www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.
