The Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women’s Club honored new members during the dinner meeting held May 4 at Ligonier Country Club.
“We are excited to welcome 12 new members to our club this year during our ‘Water Lilies and Wildflowers’ new member induction ceremony,” said Membership Committee chairwoman Raven Cintron, who chaired the formal induction of new members. New members are Billie White, Penny Struhala, Ashley Ament, Vicky O’Toole, Morgan Smith, Sally Nuckles, Joy Monticue, Gina Schifano, Carmel Piper, Carolyn Harr, Leasha Tinkey and Ellen Klaus.
In addition, Vice President Sarah Kuchma presented awards to two other LVBPW members. Corresponding Secretary Laurie Hough was awarded the LVBPW Women of the Year award “for her outstanding contributions to our local club, District (3) and state organizations,” said Kuchma.
The LVBPW New Member of the Year award was presented to public relations chair Carol Wolford. Kuchma commented, “Carol is a great addition to our club! She brings experience from a BPW club in Raleigh, North Carolina, and ideas to inspire us.”
Meanwhile, LVBPW President Maggie Hildebrand thanked Tara Hassler for her work on the website, noting, “Our club website has a new look! Take time to take a look and consider joining us at our next meeting.”
The next meeting’s program will include the installation of new officers for the club’s 2023-24 year. The dinner meeting at Ligonier Country Club on Thursday, June 1, begins at 5:45 p.m. Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance via LVBPW Dinner Committee email at lvbpwdinner@gmail.com.
Additional information is available on Facebook BPW of Ligonier Valley and on the website www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.
