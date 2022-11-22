Ligonier Valley BPW hosts veteran, eyes Dec. 1 dinner meeting

The Business and Professional Women’s Club of Ligonier Valley Club met on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Ligonier Country Club, Ligonier Township.
Following the business meeting, veteran Amy J. Hopkins spoke about her experiences being a female geodetic surveyor in the U.S. Marine Corps and owner of Urban Terrain LLC, a land surveying company located in Monroeville. Her 11 years of military training set her up to succeed in private business and personal leadership positions in the industry.
With the holiday season upon us, LVBPW members plan to “Dress to the Nines” at their next gathering to celebrate and participate in a gift exchange. “It’s time to wear that only once worn gown, tuxedo suit or even wedding dress and strut your stuff at our annual Themed Christmas Party,’’ said Membership Committee chair Raven Cintron. “This is a great time to invite a guest and remember to bring a $15 gift to exchange with others.”
The next LVBPW dinner meeting is slated for 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Ligonier Country Club.
Carol Wolford, public relations chair for the Ligonier Valley club, noted, “Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance and may find additional information on Facebook and on the website www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.”
