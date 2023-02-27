Ligonier Valley BPW focuses on women's health

The Ligonier Valley Business and Professional Women met Thursday, Feb. 2, at the club’s winter meeting location, the Gray Goose in Ligonier Township.
Many members dressed in red to give awareness to Heart Health Month, according to a Thursday evening email from Carol Wolford, LVBPW public relations chair.
The speaker was Dr. Michele Jacobson, DO, FACOG. She provides gynecological care to patients at Excela Health. She spoke on women’s health in regard to cancer. February is National Cancer Prevention Month, Heart Health Month and BPW Foundation Month.
“Women Who Dream Big” is the theme for the March program to celebrate Women in History Month.
Speakers will be women who took action on a dream, or vision, and brought it to life to help others in our community. Shela Gornick of HeroesNeverAlone Inc, who believes in “Standing Beside Those That Once Stood Before Us” (www.HeroesNeverAlone.org), and Catherine Markosky and Melissa Jenkins-Fernandez of STAT Inc. – Ligonier Therapeutic Center, Healing with HorsePower (www.statinc.org), will share their stories.
The dinner meeting will be held Thursday, March 2, at the Gray Goose restaurant, Route 30. Registration begins at 5:45 p.m. The theme is green for St. Patrick’s Day.
Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance via LVBPW Dinner Committee email at lvbpwdinner@gmail.com.
Additional information is available on Facebook BPW of Ligonier Valley and on www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.
