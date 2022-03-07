Ligonier Valley BPW focuses on Powdermill, tracking birds

Luke DeGroote, a scientist from Powdermill Nature Reserve, discussed “Bird Banding and Wildlife Telemetry Tracking” at Ligonier Valley BPW’s Feb. 22 dinner meeting and welcomed members and the public to participate in the tracking of birds.
Additional information may be found online at powdermillarc.org.
The Powdermill Avian Research Center is part of Carnegie Museum of Natural History’s biological research station. PARC operates a bird banding station, conducts research within the Motus network using telemetry to track birds, and evaluates avian perception of glass in an experimental flight tunnel to help reduce bird window collisions.
The facility dates back to 1960 and is the second oldest in the United States. It is in the Laurel Highlands (Rector area) on 25 acres of fields and ponds. LaFoote said more than 700,000 birds have been captured and studied in the past 60 years. He said the Reserve has operated out of a small building since its beginning but a new larger facility is currently being built.
Following his presentation, LVBPW President Tara Hassler called the business meeting to order. Bylaws chair Brenda Sherbondy presented a prospective bylaw recommended by the board on “Electronic Meetings.”
According to public relations co-chair Ina Mae Smithley, the membership approved the bylaw relating to details on voting conducted through the use of internet meeting services and teleconferences.
Kim Bellas is still seeking participants for the Individual Development/Young Careerist speak-off competition to be held at the District 3 meeting scheduled for April 9 at the YWCA in Greensburg.
Laurie Hough, District 3 director and a member of LVBPW, encouraged members to attend the spring District 3 meeting, where Ligonier club member Janet Riordan will be a candidate for assistant district director.
President Hassler appointed a nominating committee for the year beginning July 1. They are Carol Wolford, Maggie Hildebrand and Riordan.
Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance and may get additional information on Facebook and on the website www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.
Ligonier Valley BPW’s next business meeting is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at Ramada Inn, Ligonier. President Hassler encourages members to dress as a Hollywood celebrity or wear purple.
March guest speaker Jane Altman from River Artworks Project will share about this organization’s goals and mission.
