Ligonier Valley BPW eyes Pa. project, annual fundraiser, Sept. meeting

During Business and Professional Women of Ligonier Valley’s August dinner meeting at Ligonier Country Club, members learned about the Business and Professional Women’s Club of Pennsylvania president’s project, Keystone Human Services Inc.
Through a video and discussion given by LVBPW President Dawn Berkebile and Vice President Amy Beitel, it was noted “Keystone’s mission is to create opportunities for growth and meaningful life choices so all people can be valued, contributing members of their community. The BPW/PA president will focus on a specific area each month this year, and LVBPW will support this project by spreading awareness and fundraising.”
To learn more visit www.khs.org.
Meanwhile, Ligonier Valley BPW is gearing up for the annual Fortunate Fall Bash to be held live on Facebook on Saturday, Sept. 16.
“This is our major fundraising event that supports the LVBPW scholarships awarded annually to young women residing in the Ligonier Valley School District,” commented Finance Committee chair Lisa Altimus. “It is our honor to be able to continue the BPW mission of ‘Women Helping Women’ in our community. New this year is the opportunity for all to stretch their luck and purchase chances online for several grand baskets valued at $150 to $250 to be presented on the LVBPW Facebook page. Anyone can choose their favorite basket to buy a chance on! Check out our public Facebook page at LVBPW to watch for the baskets.”
Anyone may make a cash donation to the Ligonier Valley club to support the Scholarship Fund and other charitable causes that the club supports. Checks should be made payable to “BPW of LV” and mailed to Janet Riordan, 437 Route 271, Ligonier, PA 15658.
A representative for The United Way will speak at the September LVBPW dinner meeting to be held 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Ligonier Country Club, Ligonier Township.
Carol Wolford, public relations chair, added in her email release to Lifestyles, “Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance” via LVBPW Dinner Committee email at lvbpwdinner@gmail.com.
Additional information is available on Facebook BPW of Ligonier Valley and on www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.
