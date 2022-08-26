Ligonier Valley BPW changes meeting site and date

BPW of Ligonier Valley has changed its meeting site to Ligonier Country Club. The dinner meeting is slated for 5:45 Thursday, Sept. 1, and all meetings of the membership will now be conducted the first Thursday of every month.
LVBPW President Maggie Hildebrand thanked Ramada Inn in a letter for handling the club’s dinner meetings for many years.
At the September meeting Sarah Kutchma, Issues Management Committee chair, and Tara Hassler, immediate past president, will present a program on the BPW/PA charity chosen for of the 2022-23 year. State President Melissa Wieand has chosen the “Tails of Valor” project that provides service dogs for veterans.
During the August meeting, Susan Jones spoke about her June trip to the Dominican Republic with the “Meeting God in Missions” program. The group she traveled with are from different parts of the country but housed together in a church where accommodations and meals are provided. Participating in women’s ministry she said that transportation to different areas was provided in a school bus or by cattle car. This was her sixth trip to support missions in the Dominican Republic.
During the August business session, Kutchma announced she is still looking for additional participants for “Westmoreland Walks” scheduled to begin 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Twin Lakes Park, east of Greensburg.
The club is busy preparing for its “Luxury Bash” set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, on Facebook Live. Lisa Altimus, chair, said there will be “some beautiful baskets given away in addition to the 30 items listed on the $20 ticket.” Ina Mae Smithley, ticket chair, noted that members “still have a few tickets available.”
Hildebrand announced that the Fall District 3 meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Lamplighter in Delmont.
Guests are always welcome to attend LVBPW’s monthly dinner meetings, but reservations are required. Information is available on Facebook and on http/www.ligoniervalley.com.
