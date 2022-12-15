Ligonier Valley BPW celebrates Christmas

The Business and Professional Women’s Club of Ligonier Valley met Thursday, Dec. 1, at Ligonier Country Club, Ligonier Township.
Members and guests arrived at the “Dressed to the Nines” themed Christmas party, business meeting and dinner.
Following a short business session, everyone joined in a fun gift exchange, according to Carol Wolford, public relations chair.
The next three LVBPW dinner meetings will be held at The Gray Goose in Ligonier Township.
Maggie Hildebrand, LVBPW president, explained, “We are enjoying our new location at the Ligonier Country Club. The hospitality and food are excellent. Due to their kitchen closing for the winter, The Gray Goose will accommodate our dinner meeting during January, February and March.
“We will return to the Ligonier Country Club in April.”
LVBPW’s January meeting will feature a re-gift raffle event benefiting the club’s future projects.
“Perhaps you have received a gift you wish to share with someone else. Bring it, unwrapped, to the January meeting to re-gift!” suggested Sarah Kuchma, Issues Management Committee chair. Kuchma welcomes members and guests to wear “cozy pajamas to this relaxing-themed dinner meeting.”
The next LVBPW dinner meeting is slated for 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at The Gray Goose in Ligonier Township.
Guests are always welcome by making a reservation a week in advance and may find additional information on Facebook and on the club website www.ligoniervalleybpw.com.
