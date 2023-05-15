Champion Christian Preschool — Ligonier campus is holding an open house 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, May 22, and 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.
The accredited preschool is located in Calvary United Methodist Church on the corner of North St. Clair and East Church streets in Ligonier.
Spokeswoman Barb Skinner said in an email, “There are still spots available for the fall. For further information, call 724-593-9200 or go to the website www.champion.org/preschool.
* * *
Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday.
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz has a new email address society@latrobebulletinnews.com.
