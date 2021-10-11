To the Lifestyles Editor:
In the fall at the Latrobe Area Historical Society, we can’t help but have thoughts of football and of our local history of the sport.
Those thoughts often bring up the rehashing of the stories about early football, John Brallier, the first teams and, of course, the Hall of Fame.
This leads to heated discussions about why the Hall is in Canton, Ohio, and not Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Then the fun begins with all of the half truths and theories.
We invite you to come to the Historical Society on Friday or Saturday, Oct. 15 or 16, at 416 Weldon St., to view “Latrobe, Home of Professional Football...Or Are We???” You do not need to be a football fan to see this presentation. This is definitely a show about Latrobe and our early history and the decisions that were made. It will answer a lot of questions and maybe ask some others.
Although we have presented this show before, we have had many requests to show it again and so here it is. You are welcome to come and take a refresher course on this topic. Doors open at 9 a.m. each day, and the show begins promptly at 9:30 a.m.
Parking is on the street on Friday and at the corner of Weldon and Alexandria streets on Saturday. Admission is free, and donations are appreciated. Refreshments will be served. Come and join us for our next to the last presentation for this year. Masks are required.
Connie Marucco
LAHS Secretary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.