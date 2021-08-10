Latrobe High School Class of 1965 will have its 55th-anniversary reunion Saturday, Sept. 11, in DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Unity Township.
Reservations need to be received by Friday, Aug. 13.
Class spokeswoman Carol Seybold said, “If you haven’t received your invitation, please call 724-539-2706 ASAP.”
* * *
