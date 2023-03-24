St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville is selling pirohi on Fridays at the Dome, off Route 982 in Derry Township, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through March 31.
Potato-cheese, sauerkraut, and prune are available, cooked with butter and onions for $12 a dozen or frozen and uncooked for $10 a dozen.
Pirohi must be ordered before the Friday sale. Call or text Cathy Zemba at 724-640-2421.
* * *
Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news is 8 a.m. day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday. Email Lifestyles news to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
