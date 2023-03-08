St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville is selling pirohi on Fridays at its Dome, off Route 982, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through March 31.
Potato-cheese, sauerkraut, and prune are available, cooked with butter and onions for $12 a dozen or frozen and uncooked for $10 a dozen.
Spokeswoman Cathy Zemba added, “Cooked pirohi must be ordered no later than the Wednesday before.” Call or text her at 724-640-2421.
