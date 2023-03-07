The Derry Community Lenten Luncheons have begun. The first was at St. Martin Catholic Church, New Derry, March 1.
Luncheons coming up are: Wednesday, March 8, Derry United Methodist Church; Wednesday, March 15, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Derry; Wednesday, March 22, Derry Presbyterian Church, and Wednesday, March 29, Harvest Christian Assembly.
The luncheons run from noon to 1 p.m.
“There is reflection, singing, food and much fellowship. All invited to attend these Lenten gatherings,” according to an email received over the weekend from Tish Rossi, president, St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society.
