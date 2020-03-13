• Unity Township Unit 982 American Legion Auxiliary is hosting its next Lenten Fish Fry 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at 158 American Legion Road, Pipetown.
Eat-in or take-out are available. Call in orders to 724-423-9284. Menu includes "huge 11-ounce beer-battered haddock, fish tacos with fresh pico de gallo, peel and eat shrimp with garlic butter, Maryland-style crab cakes, homemade haluski, pierogis, fresh coleslaw, hush puppies and french fries."
• The Sons of the American Legion Post 982 will host the Michael Osenkowski Memorial Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, March 15, at 158 American Legion Road, Pipetown. Price is $6 a person; veterans eat free. The buffet includes sausage patties, hash-browns, scrambled eggs, toast, pancakes, coffee and juice.
"Both organizations are nonprofit and contribute to the community and veteran services," noted American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer.
Deadline for submitting news items to Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
Please make sure day, date and names are correct.
Include who, what, when, where and why.
