“Learning to Listen: Music, Empathy and the Work of Fred Rogers” will be held 6:30 p.m. March 23 at the Fred Rogers Center on the Unity Township campus of St. Vincent College.
The public is invited to “join Katherine Palmer, DMA, 2021 Gretsch Fellow in Children’s Music and curator of education at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona, as she explores the power of music and listening through the work of Fred Rogers. Incorporating her background as an ethnomusicologist, Palmer will consider important questions, like how can music making and listening help us to better understand the world around us; how can diverse musical sounds foster empathy, and how can adult ‘helpers’ support young musicians. Palmer will share research from the Fred Rogers Archive and highlight her own work in early childhood settings to demonstrate the importance of diversifying our neighborhoods.”
This event is free and open to the public. Any questions, contact info@fredrogerscenter.org or 724-805-2750.
