Learn to grow hardy succulents at Penn State Extension workshop

UNIVERSITY PARK — Gardeners interested in creating a new planter feature to add to their garden may want to attend an upcoming Penn State Extension workshop, titled “Hypertufa and Growing Hardy Succulents.”
The event will occur from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at American Legion County Fairgrounds, 883 N. Julian St., Ebensburg.
According to organizers, hypertufa troughs are made from Portland cement, perlite and peat moss, which results in a lightweight container.
Led by Penn State Master Gardeners from Cambria County, this hands-on workshop will cover types of winter-hardy succulents as well as soil for hypertufa-made troughs. Participants can take home the completed hypertufa containers at the conclusion of the workshop.
Registrants will receive gate passes to enter the fairgrounds. The event will take place in the Ag Annex Building.
Participants can register through Sept. 8 for a fee of $25. More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/hypertufa-and-growing-hardy-succulents.
