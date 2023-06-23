Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, will be closed Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, for building repairs.
“Home-delivered meals will be delivered as usual,” added the supervisor, Beth Rager. “Starting Monday, July 3, will be our new hours — 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We will be closed for the July 4th holiday.”
