Laurelville to offer Sunday Sunset Yoga this summer

Laurelville Retreat Center will again host Sunset Yoga classes with Robin Albright on the first and third Sundays this summer for $12 per class or all six for $60.
Program director Mary Kaufman explained in an email, “Pre-register at https://tinyurl.com/sunsetyoga2023 or walk in. Classes are held outdoors atop our wooded 600 acres in Mount Pleasant Township, on Sunset Hill near the labyrinth. We move indoors if it rains. Once on grounds, follow yellow Sunset Hill signs.
“On June 4 and 18 and July 2 and 16, classes meet at 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 6 meets at 7 p.m., and Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. If it rains on July 16, the rain date is Sunday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m.
“These ‘fun-raisers’ benefit the nonprofit’s programs.”
Laurelville is located at 941 Laurelville Lane in Mount Pleasant Township.
Questions? Email Mary@laurelville.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.